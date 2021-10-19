Bursa’s historic structure turns into arts center

  • October 19 2021 07:00:00

BURSA
The 2,500-year-old Zindan Kapı (Dungeon Gate), which was built in the northwestern province of Bursa during the Bithynia Kingdom and is similar to the Istanbul’s Yedikule Dungeons, has been opened to visitors as a digital museum and contemporary art gallery after a restoration process carried out by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

The Dungeon Gate was an important part of Bursa’s city walls, which were built by the Bithynia King Prusias with the suggestion of Carthaginian General Hannibal, who escaped the Romans, underwent various repairs during the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods, and were supported by bastions after the conquest of the city by Orhan Gazi.

The restorations of the other gates of the city walls, including the Saltanat Gate, Fetih Gate and Yer Kapı, which are approximately 3,400 meters long, were previously completed.

Located in Alacahirka neighborhood, the Dungeon Gate, which includes “bloody well,” “torture room,” “corridors connected to the tower” and “dungeons,” now hosts an interactive digital museum and a contemporary art gallery with rich exhibitions.

The historical building, which consists of dungeons and towers, will serve as a complex with areas where visitors can have a pleasant time.

Speaking at the ceremony, Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Nadir Alpaslan said the Dungeon Gate restoration is an important work in terms of Turkish restoration history, emphasizing that it was transformed into a structure that tells the thousands of years of history of the ancient city of Bursa.

Bursa Mayor Alinur Aktaş also said Bursa is an ancient city with thousands of years of history.

Stating that they carry out works in many parts of the city to protect the historical and cultural heritage, Aktaş added that they are making great efforts to bring the historical silhouette of the region to light, especially within the scope of the Historical Bazaar and Hanlar District Çarşıbaşı Urban Design Project.

“The places where the historical texture is felt intensely are the cities with castles. The Bursa Castle, which was built by the Bithynian, used by the Romans and Byzantines, and repaired many times during the Ottoman period, is also a focal point in the sense that it bears the traces of different civilizations. It was restored in accordance with its original after the meticulous work that the metropolitan municipality started in 2015 and continued until 2020. The Dungeon Gate, located in Alacahırka neighborhood and opens on the skirts of Uludağ, was revived as an important part of Bursa. This place will now serve its visitors as a place where culture, arts and social life are intertwined.”

Following the speeches, the historical adventure of the Dungeon Gate was shown with the light show projected on the city walls. In the “Texture of Time” show, in which multiple technologies are used simultaneously, a performance specially composed for the night was performed by electronic music composer Erdem Tunalı.

The exhibition, which presents installations, sculptures, drawings and performance-video works by local and foreign artists, can be visited through Jan. 17, 2022.

