Bursa fisherman, stork reunite for 14th consecutive year

BURSA
A heartwarming tradition continues to melt hearts in the northwestern province of Bursa's Karacabey district, as the beloved stork named “Yaren” returns once more.

This year marks the 14th consecutive reunion with a local fisherman, where Yaren gracefully settles upon his old friend’s boat, bringing joy and nostalgia to all who witness their touching bond.

For 13 years, Yaren the stork has made its springtime return to Eskikaraağaç village, where it lovingly settles in its nest and frequently graces the boat of 69-year-old local fisherman Adem Yılmaz.

This year, Yaren arrived two days after its mate, "Nazlı," on March 15, and perched on Yılmaz’s fishing boat longer than usual, creating yet another touching and exhilarating moment that deepens the bond between the beloved stork and the community.

Yılmaz expressed a mix of relief and joy at Yaren’s return, saying, "I held onto hope for Yaren’s arrival, but I felt a lingering unease since it was later than in previous years. But when I finally saw it, I was overwhelmed with pure happiness."

"Yaren is like a child to me. "Every morning, I feed it fish, and then it returns to the nest to care for its offspring. If it gets hungry again, it always comes back to my boat."

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı also celebrated Yaren’s return, sharing a photo of the duo and stating, "Spring has arrived, and the longing has come to an end. This heartwarming reunion marks its 14th year, as Yaren and Uncle Adem once again defy separation with their enduring love and loyalty."

The remarkable tale of the friendship between the fisherman and the stork has resonated with audiences around the globe.

Since Yaren and Yılmaz were first captured together on Uluabat Lake in their village, their friendship has become a global sensation, inspiring a documentary that garnered the title of "Best Documentary" at the Prague Film Awards in 2019.

The tale was featured in Austrian and German textbooks and even adapted into a shadow play in Greece.

Local authorities erected a statue of the stork and fisherman in the village square, immortalizing the tale. Additionally, they created a live-streaming website, allowing enthusiasts to watch the stork’s nest 24/7.

Located along a major migration route, Eskikaraağaç is Türkiye’s sole representative in the European Stork Villages Network. Each year, thousands of storks pass through the village, while some choose to stay for the season, like Yaren.

This unique friendship between Yaren and the fisherman has turned the village into an ecotourism hotspot.

Visitors from across Türkiye, including celebrities, have traveled to witness the special bond firsthand.

Local authorities are now planning to develop a stork village as an official ecotourism site, with Bursa Mayor Mustafa Bozbey announcing investments to enhance infrastructure and attract more visitors, ensuring the village fully embraces its role as a stork-friendly destination.

