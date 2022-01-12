Burrowing badger unearths Roman-era treasure in Spain

  • January 12 2022 07:00:00

Burrowing badger unearths Roman-era treasure in Spain

MADRID
Burrowing badger unearths Roman-era treasure in Spain

A treasure trove of some 200 Roman-era coins was discovered in northwestern Spain thanks to the apparent efforts of a hungry badger hunting for food, archaeologists have said.

Described as “an exceptional find,” the coins were discovered in April 2021 in La Cuesta cave in Bercio in the Asturias region, with details outlined in the Journal of Prehistory and Archaeology published last month by Madrid’s Autonomous University.
The coins were likely dug up by a badger searching for food during the vast snowstorm which paralyzed Spain in January 2021.

At that time, many creatures struggled to find berries, worms or insects to eat, with this luckless mammal only unearthing a handful of inedible metal discs that were later spotted by a local.
“On the floor of the cave... in the sand likely dug up by badger at the entrance to its sett, we found the coins with more inside,” the archaeologists wrote after finding 209 coins dating back to between the 3rd and the 5th century A.D.
Most of these late Roman era coins “originate from the north and eastern Mediterranean” from Antioch, Constantinople, Thessaloniki which later passed through Rome and Arles and Lyon in southern France, although at least one coin came from London, they wrote.

“The quantity of coins recovered, as well as the undoubted archaeological interest of the transition to the early medieval period, make the hoard discovered at Bercio an exceptional find,” they wrote.
The researchers said the coins had likely been moved there in the “context of political instability” linked in particular to the invasion of the Suebians, a Germanic people, who pushed into the northwestern part of the Iberian peninsula in the 5th century.

ARTS & LIFE Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures
MOST POPULAR

  1. Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

    Objects seized in op turn out to be real human heads

  2. Turkish footballer dies in car accident

    Turkish footballer dies in car accident

  3. Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

    Experts strongly urge people to stick to anti-virus rules

  4. 6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

    6.4-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

  5. Turkish FM emphasizes Turkey’s support to Kazakhstan

    Turkish FM emphasizes Turkey’s support to Kazakhstan
Recommended
Moliere: 400 years as master of the French stage

Moliere: 400 years as master of the French stage
Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures

Greece hopes marble foot will get UK to return sculptures
Ancient ampulla found in the ancient city of Dara

Ancient ampulla found in the ancient city of Dara
Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin
Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros

Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros
Golden Globe carry on, without stars or a telecast

Golden Globe carry on, without stars or a telecast
WORLD China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
ECONOMY Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

Energy sector acquisitions skyrocketed last year: PwC

The total volume of acquisition and mergers in the Turkish energy sector reached $2.8 billion in 2021, up 155 percent year on year, according to a report released by PwC Turkey yesterday.
SPORTS High school student eyes F4 race in France

High school student eyes F4 race in France

A 15-year-old high school student, who won a racing championship the same year he first started driving a karting car, has obtained the right to qualify in a Formula 4 race in France this year.