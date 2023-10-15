‘Build a Bridge with Jazz’ project at Gazhane

ISTANBUL
The new creative initiative "Keşif," designed by the founding teams of Bozcaada Jazz Festival, 3dots and Fermente, in order to bring together institutions and communities with common values, will host its project "Build a Bridge with Jazz" between Oct. 18 and 27. Implemented within the scope of the U.S. Mission to Türkiye Grant Program, the project will take place at Museum Gazhane.

As part of the project, organized with the contributions of İBB Kültür AŞ, it will be organized with an archive exhibition, examining the history of cultural diplomacy between Türkiye and the U.S. in the context of jazz music.

In addition, the documentary film, "Leave the Door Open," by Ümran Safter will be screened. Focusing on the story of Münir Ertegün, who served as Türkiye's Ambassador to Washington in the 1940s, and his sons Nesuhi Ertegün and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegün, who used jazz as a tool of cultural diplomacy as well as a form of expression.

Also, a two-day workshop will be organized for students and/or musicians under the age of 25 who produce in the field of music. The workshop, which will be held on Oct. 26-27 and will be conducted by Selen Gülün and Ben Zwerin, will focus on how jazz and improvised music have become a means of expression and, accordingly, how it is evidence of freedom of expression.

The “Build a Bridge with Jazz” project is based on the idea that music is one of the most direct means of communicating between cultures and generations. The project, for which Zuhal Music provides instrumental support, also aims to strengthen freedom of expression and cultural dialogue through jazz, to create a jazz community where young artists and students come together, and to give a different perspective to the historical relationship between the two countries.

