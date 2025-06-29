Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations

Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations

NEW YORK
Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations

Famed investor Warren Buffett is donating $6 billion worth of his company's stock to five foundations, bringing the total he has given to them since 2006 to roughly $60 billion, based on their value when received.

Buffett said that the shares of Berkshire Hathaway will be delivered today. Berkshire Hathaway owns Geico, Dairy Queen and a range of other businesses, and Buffett is donating nearly 12.4 million of the Class B shares of its stock.

Those shares have a lower and easier-to-digest price tag than the company's original Class A shares, and each of the B shares was worth $485.68 at their most recent close on June 27.

The largest tranche is going to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which will receive 9.4 million shares. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation will receive 943,384 shares, and the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation will each receive 660,366 shares.

Buffett made waves a year ago when he said he plans to cut off donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after his death and let his three children decide how to distribute the rest of his fortune.

Berkshire Hathaway's Class B stock has climbed 19.1% over the last 12 months, topping the broad U.S. stock market's return of 14.1%, including dividends.

Buffett is famous on Wall Street for buying companies at good prices and being more conservative when prices look too high. The bargain-hunting approach has helped him amass a fortune worth about $145 billion, with basically all of it in Berkshire Hathaway's stock.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ICC hit with cyber security attack

ICC hit with cyber security attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. ICC hit with cyber security attack

    ICC hit with cyber security attack

  2. 2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

    2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

  3. AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

    AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

  4. Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

    Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

  5. Court adjourns CHP convention case to September

    Court adjourns CHP convention case to September
Recommended
Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts
Canada rescinds tax on US tech firms in hopes of Trump trade deal

Canada rescinds tax on US tech firms in hopes of Trump trade deal
Ministry monitors public spending with AI-powered system

Ministry monitors public spending with AI-powered system
Unemployment rate declines to 8.4 percent in May

Unemployment rate declines to 8.4 percent in May
Foreign trade deficit at $6.6 billion in May: TÜİK

Foreign trade deficit at $6.6 billion in May: TÜİK
Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations

Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations
Trump not to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9

Trump not to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9
WORLD ICC hit with cyber security attack

ICC hit with cyber security attack

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been targeted by a “sophisticated” cyberattack and is taking measures to limit any damage, the global tribunal announced on June 30.
ECONOMY Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Oil prices slumped more than 12 percent last week, snapping a three-week rally, with analysts expecting prices to stabilize around the $60 range in the near term.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿