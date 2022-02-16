Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

  • February 16 2022 07:00:00

Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

ANKARA
Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

The central government budget posted 30 billion Turkish Liras of surplus in January, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry have shown.

In the same month of 2021, the budget produced a deficit of 24.15 billion liras.

Revenues showed a strong 96.4 percent of increase on an annual basis to stand at 176 billion liras while expenditures rose by 28.3 percent in January from a year ago to 146 billion, resulting in a budget surplus of 30 billion liras.
The ministry reported that interest expenditures declined more than 35 percent on an annual basis to 14.2 billion liras.

Non-interest expenditures, on the other hand, showed a 43.5 percent increase in January from a year ago to stand at 131 billion liras.

Consequently, the central government budget produced a primary surplus of 44.3 billion liras, after posting a primary deficit of 2.2 billion in the same month of 2021.

Data from the ministry also showed that tax revenues amounted to 148 billion liras in January, rising more than 86 percent on an annual basis, while non-tax revenues leaped 193 percent to 26 billion liras. Revenues from special consumption tax and value-added tax rose by 38 percent and 79.5 percent to 22.2 billion liras and 22.1 billion liras, respectively.

The ministry separately announced yesterday that it mandated Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, and Kuwait Finance House for a U.S. dollar denominated lease certificate issuance in the international capital markets.

Turkey, Economy, Turkish lira,

WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
MOST POPULAR

  1. Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

    Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

  2. Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

    Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

  3. Price checks begin after VAT cut

    Price checks begin after VAT cut

  4. Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

  5. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Recommended
Driven by demand, Japan’s economy grew 1.3 percent

Driven by demand, Japan’s economy grew 1.3 percent
Buffett scores big with stake in Activision

Buffett scores big with stake in Activision
Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices

Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices
Retailers see decline in turnovers

Retailers see decline in turnovers
Number of paid employees rise 8 percent

Number of paid employees rise 8 percent
Central Bank to move to Istanbul in summer

Central Bank to move to Istanbul in summer
WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

ECONOMY Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

The central government budget posted 30 billion Turkish Liras of surplus in January, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry have shown.

SPORTS ’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics.