Broadcast towers to be built in 30 cities inspired by Çamlıca Tower

ANKARA

Türkiye will build broadcast towers in metropolitan cities modeled after Çamlıca Tower — Europe’s tallest television and radio tower — under the new “Joint Tower Infrastructure Project for 30 Provinces,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the initiative aims to modernize the country's broadcasting infrastructure.

New towers in 30 major metropolitan cities, including Ankara, Balıkesir, İzmir, Trabzon, Adana, Sivas, Kayseri, Antalya, Gaziantep, Konya, Diyarbakır and Samsun, will provide centralized broadcast services to dozens of analog and digital broadcasters, improving efficiency, reducing electromagnetic pollution and replacing outdated, scattered antennas, he said.

These towers will be equipped with next-generation broadcasting systems, increasing energy efficiency more than tenfold, and delivering more environmentally friendly, low-emission transmission services,” he added.

Uraloğlu noted that the towers will not only provide technical improvements but also deliver “aesthetic and environmental benefits.”

By replacing outdated and scattered antenna systems, the project aims to eliminate “visual pollution in urban landscapes,” he said.

“We will centralize broadcast services, reducing electromagnetic pollution. As a result, citizens will be exposed to radiation levels far below international safety standards, and cities will feature modern, architecturally integrated silhouettes,” he stated.