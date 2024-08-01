Broadband subscribers top 94 million, says watchdog

ANKARA

The number of broadband subscribers has reached 94.2 million in Türkiye as of the end of March, according to a report by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

This included 74.4 million mobile and 19.8 million fixed-line subscribers, BTK said in its electronic communication market report for the first quarter.

The number of internet subscribers showed a 2.9 percent increase in the quarter from a year ago.

Revenues of internet service providers totaled 12.6 billion Turkish Liras in the January-March period, according to the report.

The length of the fiber network increased from 536,000 kilometers in the first quarter of 2023 to 568,000 kilometers.

There were 92.9 million mobile phone and 9.4 million fixed-line subscribers in the country as of March, the watchdog said.

In the first quarter, 3G subscribers declined to 4.97 million, while 4.5G subscribers were 85.6 million. 4.5G service was introduced in April 2016.

Turkcell was the largest player with a 40.2 percent share in the market, followed by Vodafone at 36.6 percent and TT Mobil at 23.2 percent.

In terms of revenue from subscribers, Turkcell’s market share was 45 percent. This was 29.7 percent for TT Mobil and 25.3 percent for Vodafone.

Total mobile traffic was 76.7 billion minutes in January-March, rising 2.8 percent compared with the previous quarter, while fixed-line traffic was around 1.2 billion minutes, down 1.5 percent.

Net sales revenues of Turkcell, Vodafone and TT Mobil amounted to 58.1 billion liras in the first quarter.

The total investments of those three operators totaled 10.7 billion in the January-March period.