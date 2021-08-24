British-Turkish actress face of campaign on women’s depiction on TV

  • August 24 2021 07:00:00

British-Turkish actress face of campaign on women’s depiction on TV

ISTANBUL
British-Turkish actress face of campaign on women’s depiction on TV

British-Turkish actress Susku Ekim Kaya has become the face of the Staunch Test’s campaign that took place in London, the U.K.

The satirical campaign was designed by screenwriter Bridget Lawless, who is best known as the writer of the famous British TV Series “The Bill” and also the founder of the “The Staunch Book Prize,” an award for thriller novels without violence toward women.

The main aim of the Staunch Test is to highlight excess violence against women in film and television. So many movies and TV dramas are all about the abduction, stalking, rape and murder storylines in which the audiences watch without question.

“In the majority of the films and TV shows, women are depicted being abused or being murdered. This constant depiction of negative aspect and torture of woman has created some false beliefs in society. In real life women are brutally treated by men,” Kaya said.

The Staunch Test team also voices concern about the impact that negative representations of women can have on our perceptions and treatment of women in real life, pointing out that research has long shown that the fictional reality we consume on a daily basis has an influence on how we perceive real life.

Kaya said, “I believe violence towards women in various art forms is presented as entertainment, normalizing it not only in popular culture but impacting real-life justice for women as well.”

actor,

SPORTS Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars
MOST POPULAR

  1. Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

    Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

  2. Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

    Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

  3. Turkey won’t recognize Crimea’s annexation by Russia: FM

    Turkey won’t recognize Crimea’s annexation by Russia: FM

  4. Expected decline in virus cases not happening, warns minister

    Expected decline in virus cases not happening, warns minister

  5. Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan
Recommended
Perinthos ancient city comes to light

Perinthos ancient city comes to light
‘Black Widow’ helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

‘Black Widow’ helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue
Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq’s past

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq’s past
Replicas of Turkey’s ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic sent to US for display

Replicas of Turkey’s ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic sent to US for display
Enchanting Sagalassos lures visitors

Enchanting Sagalassos lures visitors
Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party
WORLD Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

A swath of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City, was under alert on Aug. 21, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.
ECONOMY Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Officials in Turkey forecast improvements in the country's current deficit and inflation rate thanks to measures that have been taken, the Turkish vice president said on Aug. 23. 
SPORTS Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Formulaz, a traditional wooden car race co-organized by Red Bull and the Formulaz Association, has been held in the Black Sea province of Rize.