British-Turkish actress face of campaign on women’s depiction on TV

ISTANBUL

British-Turkish actress Susku Ekim Kaya has become the face of the Staunch Test’s campaign that took place in London, the U.K.



The satirical campaign was designed by screenwriter Bridget Lawless, who is best known as the writer of the famous British TV Series “The Bill” and also the founder of the “The Staunch Book Prize,” an award for thriller novels without violence toward women.



The main aim of the Staunch Test is to highlight excess violence against women in film and television. So many movies and TV dramas are all about the abduction, stalking, rape and murder storylines in which the audiences watch without question.



“In the majority of the films and TV shows, women are depicted being abused or being murdered. This constant depiction of negative aspect and torture of woman has created some false beliefs in society. In real life women are brutally treated by men,” Kaya said.



The Staunch Test team also voices concern about the impact that negative representations of women can have on our perceptions and treatment of women in real life, pointing out that research has long shown that the fictional reality we consume on a daily basis has an influence on how we perceive real life.



Kaya said, “I believe violence towards women in various art forms is presented as entertainment, normalizing it not only in popular culture but impacting real-life justice for women as well.”