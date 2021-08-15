British filmmaker Ken Loach expelled from Labour Party

LONDON

British filmmaker Ken Loach announced on Aug. 14 that he has been expelled from the Labour Party.

“Labour HQ finally decided I am not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled,” the 85-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Stressing that there is a “witch-hunt,” Loach said he is proud to stand with “the good friends and political members victimized by the purge.”

Last month, Labour Party expelled four associated groups that support Jeremy Corbyn, the previous leader of the party.

The groups – Resist, Socialist Appeal, Labour in Exile Network, and Labour Against the Witchhunt – had been expelled from the Labour Party by the National Executive Committee (NEC) for not being “compatible" with Labour values.

Keir Starmer, the party’s current leader, and his “clique would never lead a party of people,” the veteran director said, adding: “We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”