'Breaking Bad' house up for sale

'Breaking Bad' house up for sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
Breaking Bad house up for sale

The house made famous by the “Breaking Bad” TV series is up for sale, and the owners of the otherwise unassuming home in one of Albuquerque’s older neighborhoods are hoping the property’s role in the long-running series will help them fetch a pretty penny.

Centered on mythical methamphetamine cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, the series wrapped up more than a decade ago, but its legacy continues to draw looky-loos to the home and other associated filming spots around town.

New Mexico's governor also recently tapped the Walter White character, played by Bryan Cranston, to star in a campaign against littering in New Mexico.

While “Breaking Bad” certainly has left its mark on New Mexico and this quiet block in Albuquerque, the listing is sure to reignite interest.

Fans often flock to the home, sometimes with hundreds of cars driving by in a single day, Joanne Quintana told Albuquerque television station KOB-TV.

Quintana said her parents purchased the home in the 1970s and that she and her siblings grew up there. As her parents got older and the show's popularity skyrocketed, it became harder to protect them. The family was forced to put up a metal fence and install security cameras to keep fans at bay.

Now that her parents are gone, it's time to sell.

“This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years," she told the station. "So we’re going to walk away with just our memories. It’s time to move on. We’re done. There’s no reason to fight anymore.”

It was 2006 when a film scout first approached Quintana's mother about shooting a pilot episode at the home. Within months, the equipment was set up and filming began.

The family got to meet Cranston and the other stars and watched from behind the scenes as crew members worked their magic. Quintana’s mother was always sure to have cookies for the cast and crew.

The inside of the home was used to prep, while interior scenes were shot in a studio.

The housing market in New Mexico's largest city certainly isn't what it would have been when Walter White was applying for a mortgage, and the price paid by Quintana's parents five decades ago is unimaginable now. The median price in the Albuquerque area is approaching $400,000, and interest rates are expected to hover around six percent this year.

Some online real estate calculators put the estimated market value of the four-bedroom ranch-style home at just over $340,000. But with the star power of “Breaking Bad” behind it, the global luxury realty service that is listing the home for Quintana and her family has it priced at just under $4 million.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

    Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

  2. Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

  3. Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

    Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

  4. Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

    Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

  5. US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

    US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report
Recommended
Three generations as keepers of time

Three generations as keepers of time
Macedonian Tower’s elevator to carry visitors through time

Macedonian Tower’s elevator to carry visitors through time
Namık Kemal’s house welcomed 8,000 visitors in 2024

Namık Kemal’s house welcomed 8,000 visitors in 2024
An orca that carried her dead calf doing so once again

An orca that carried her dead calf doing so once again
Crocodile and eel mosaics discovered in Roman bath

Crocodile and eel mosaics discovered in Roman bath
National palaces hosted 8.7 million tourists in 2024

National palaces hosted 8.7 million tourists in 2024
WORLD Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6 in the face of rising discontent over his leadership and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.
ECONOMY Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Türkiye's real estate market showed remarkable growth in 2024, with property sales reaching 3,065,872, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿