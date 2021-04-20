Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

  • April 20 2021 08:59:56

Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

ANKARA
Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Top Turkish sports officials and bodies on April 19 took a stand against plans for a breakaway European football league.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu took to Twitter to criticize the European Super League project, saying it violates the "principle of participation," which he said is a value of all sports organizations.

Separately, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) posted an online statement stressing its "deep concern” about the news of the breakaway league.

"We find this senseless attempt completely unacceptable as it will put the future of world football completely in danger," it added.

On Sunday big clubs such as AC Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid announced plans for the new league.

UEFA, European football's governing body, and three major European leagues – the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and Italian Serie A – have publicly vowed to stick together and take all measures "to stop this cynical project."

Turkey, blast,

ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

    Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

  2. Turkish car receives int'l design award

    Turkish car receives int'l design award

  3. Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

    Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

  4. Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

    Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

  5. Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister

    Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister
Recommended
Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League
Fenerbahçe come from behind to beat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe come from behind to beat Başakşehir 2-1
Spanish cyclist Gallego wins Cycling Tour of Turkey

Spanish cyclist Gallego wins Cycling Tour of Turkey
Aktürkoğlus hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe

Aktürkoğlu's hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe
Turkish athlete wins gold at World Para Swimming Series

Turkish athlete wins gold at World Para Swimming Series
Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe strives to stay in league title race
WORLD India locks capital to battle COVID as all US adults eligible for vaccine

India locks capital to battle COVID as all US adults eligible for vaccine

India locked down its capital New Delhi for a week beginning on April 19 night seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak, as the hard-hit United States made all adults eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

The number of vehicles registered in Turkey surged 81% in March compared to the same month last year, according to the country's statistics authority on April 20. 
SPORTS Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Top Turkish sports officials and bodies on April 19 took a stand against plans for a breakaway European football league.