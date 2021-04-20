Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

ANKARA

Top Turkish sports officials and bodies on April 19 took a stand against plans for a breakaway European football league.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu took to Twitter to criticize the European Super League project, saying it violates the "principle of participation," which he said is a value of all sports organizations.

Separately, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) posted an online statement stressing its "deep concern” about the news of the breakaway league.

"We find this senseless attempt completely unacceptable as it will put the future of world football completely in danger," it added.

On Sunday big clubs such as AC Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid announced plans for the new league.

UEFA, European football's governing body, and three major European leagues – the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and Italian Serie A – have publicly vowed to stick together and take all measures "to stop this cynical project."