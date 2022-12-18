‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

AMSTERDAM

A Netflix docuseries about Professional tennis called “Break Point,” think of it as that sport’s answer to the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” will debut on Jan. 13, three days before the start of the 2023 Grand Slam season at the Australian Open.

Netflix revealed the title and launch date, when it also released a 30-second teaser.

The first five episodes, focusing on Melbourne Park, Indian Wells, Madrid and Roland Garros, will be available next month.

The season’s other five installments, which look at Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens Club, the U.S. Open, WTA Finals and ATP Finals, arrive in June.

Players featured include Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Sloane Stephens, and Grand Slam runners-up Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsipsipas, Matteo Berret-tini and Ons Jabeur. Also appearing: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari.

Not at the center of the streaming series: Serena Williams and Roger Federer, both 41 and done with their playing days, or Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, both in their mid-30s and winners of major titles this year.

“It’s hard to imagine another sport which has been so dominated by a handful of indi-viduals for o long. But they are at the end of the cycle, barring, obviously, Novak and Rafa, to some extent. The changing of the guard is happening,” executive producer James Gay-Rees said in a video interview with The Associated Press.

“And therefore, the timing was really good, too. Because I love tennis, but I’m like, ‘Who is Tsitsipas?’ Do you know what I mean? In all honesty,” he said. “But actually, you realize, ’My God, he’s No. 5 in the world. He’s a really, seriously, good tennis pla-yer and he’s a really interesting guy. And I’d like to know more about him.’ Because all I’ve heard for the last 15-20 years is, ‘Roger, Roger, Roger. Serena, Serena, Serena.’ For a reason, right? Obviously we’re not disputing that, because they’re legends and icons. But I think it was really exciting shining a light on a new generation.”

Gay-Rees and fellow executive producer Paul Martin of Box to Box Films also made “Drive to Survive,” among other projects, and are working on series about the worlds of golf and surfing.