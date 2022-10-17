Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

SAO PAULO
Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

Debates in the election’s first round featured several other candidates, none of whom garnered more than 5% of the Oct. 2 vote. During the debates, they were largely distractions from the two obvious frontrunners.

On Sunday, the two repeatedly called each other liars during an encounter lasting about 1 ½ hours. The term was used more than a dozen times by each of the candidates in the TV Band debate that, otherwise, was less aggressive than many analysts had expected.

“You are a liar. You lie every day,” da Silva said during one exchange. Bolsonaro frequently said: “You can’t come here to tell people these lies.”

Earlier this month, da Silva, who is universally known as Lula, won the election’s first round with 48% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 43%. Polls indicate the leftist former president, who governed between 2003-2010, remains the frontrunner, though his lead has shrunk considerably.

Each candidate focused on the issues that, according to polls, represent their adversary’s weak points: for Bolsonaro, the COVID-19 pandemic that killed 680,000 Brazilians, and for da Silva, corruption scandals involving his Workers’ Party.

Da Silva and Bolsonaro are expected to take part in one more debate, days before the vote, on TV Globo, Brazil’s most popular network.


TÜRKIYE Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

    Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

  2. Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

    Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

  3. For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

    For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

  4. The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie

    The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie

  5. Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

    Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Recommended
China’s Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

China’s Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed

Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed
Russian ’kamikaze drones’ strike Kiev: Ukraine

Russian ’kamikaze drones’ strike Kiev: Ukraine
Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne
Uganda locks down two districts over Ebola outbreak

Uganda locks down two districts over Ebola outbreak
Prisoners’ lives ‘at risk’ as fire erupts at notorious Tehran jail

Prisoners’ lives ‘at risk’ as fire erupts at notorious Tehran jail
WORLD Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ECONOMY IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Tunisian government have reached a tentative agreement to unblock a $1.9 billion loan as the North African country faces grave economic and political challenges.

SPORTS Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Spain’s Alex Rins stormed to a pulsating win at the Australian MotoGP Sunday with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashing out to put a huge dent in his title hopes.