Botaş, TPAO to join oil, gas projects abroad, says Bayraktar

ANKARA

State-owned energy companies Botaş and TPAO will participate in oil and natural gas projects in foreign countries in Africa, the Caucasus region, and particularly in the Middle East, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

“Oil and natural gas exploration and production are not limited to Türkiye…We will take part in projects in foreign countries with our companies Botaş and TPAO,” the minister told lawmakers in parliament during a presentation on the Energy Ministry’s 2024 budget.

Efforts for new oil and gas explorations on Türkiye’s land and seas will accelerate in the period ahead in line with the government’s goal of ending energy dependency on foreign nations, he furthered.

The minister noted that the daily oil production at two fields in the southeastern Gabar region has reached 30,000 barrels and that they target to boost output from those fields to 100,000 in 2024.

They also continue to work on the nuclear power plants planned to be built in the province of Sinop on the Black Sea coast and the Thrace region, Bayraktar said, adding that they are holding talks with countries with nuclear technologies.

"We aim to put nuclear plants with a total of 7,200 megawatts of power on line by 2035. We also continue our work for the production and localization of small modular reactors in our country.”

The share of renewables in total installed capacity has risen to 55 percent, and a total of 5,000 MW of offshore wind energy installed capacity will be added to the country’s energy portfolio, Bayraktar added.