BOTAŞ eyes natural gas delivery from Turkmenistan

ANKARA
Officials from Petroleum Pipeline Company BOTAŞ recently held meetings with representatives from Turkmenistan to discuss the delivery of Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye and other cooperation opportunities.

“During the meetings, the strong ties between Turkmenistan and Türkiye were emphasized and BOTAŞ's determination and desire to deliver Turkmen gas to Türkiye was expressed,” BOTAŞ said in a statement.

BOTAŞ expressed its readiness to provide its support to Turkmenistan to achieve this goal, according to the statement.

“The importance of maintaining constant communication between the two state-owned companies in order to bring Turkmen gas to Turkish and the world markets was underlined,” the statement added.

A delegation from Turkmengaz and Turkmenpetrol attended the meetings at the BOTAŞ headquarters on Jan. 29.

BOTAŞ reiterated that it is working to diversify energy resources and to make Türkiye a natural gas hub.

Meanwhile, the data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) showed that Türkiye’s natural gas imports declined by 9.1 percent in January-November 2023 from a year ago to 44.4 billion cubic meters.

Natural gas consumption was down 6.2 percent to 44.7 billion cubic meters, while Türkiye’s gas production leaped 103 percent to 694 million cubic meters.

In November alone, imports grew 7.5 percent year-on-year to 4.4 billion cubic meters.

Russia was the largest supplier of natural gas. Türkiye’s gas imports from Russia rose 195 percent year-on-year to 2.3 billion cubic meters.

Imports from Azerbaijan dropped 8.5 percent annually to 686 million cubic meters, while imports from Iran were down 20.4 percent to 683 million cubic meters.

Türkiye consumes around 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year.

