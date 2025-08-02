Bosphorus’ key vehicle ferry route marks final voyage

ISTANBUL
A major Bosphorus car ferry route, long used as an alternative to Istanbul’s congested bridges, has made its final trip, with mini ferries now taking its place.

The now-defunct service had connected Istanbul’s İstinye on the European side and Çubuklu on the Asian side for eight years, making 46 round trips daily on weekdays between the two shores.

Local authorities in Istanbul announced that the route was shut down due to high operational costs and insufficient revenue, making the service financially unsustainable.

Residents expressed frustration with the decision, saying the ferry helped them avoid traffic and save time.

“It’s a big loss for us,” one commuter told the private broadcaster NTV.

 “We used to get across in 10 minutes.”

In place of the car ferry, mini ferries — referred to as sea "dolmuş" in Turkish, akin to the minibuses bearing the same name — will now operate on the same timetable.

Authorities introduced mini ferries, designed to accommodate a limited number of passengers, into public service last year.

The service will remain accessible from the existing piers.

Passengers will be allowed to park their cars at a designated lot near the terminal and continue their trip by boarding the mini ferries.

To support the transition, additional public buses will be added to both terminals, connecting passengers to nearby places.

Divided by the Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul has long relied on maritime transport to connect its European and Asian districts.

Ferries and sea buses are an essential part of the city’s public transport system, often offering faster, more scenic alternatives to the crowded roads and bridges.

