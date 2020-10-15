Borusan Sanat concerts to be free of charge

ISTANBUL

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO) starts the 2020-2021 concert season today with an opening concert to be broadcast live on Borusan Klasik radio at 7 p.m.



In an online press conference, which was held to launch the new season of BIPO, Borusan Quartet and Borusan Music House, it has been reported that all concerts will be organized online and on radio channels free of charge.



Borusan Sanat Director Ahmet Erenli said, “Based on our principle that the artist, as well as, art should be protected, we decided to meet the financial obligations and to organize all our concerts this season free of charge.”



Speaking of the new season-opening concert, BIPO, Borusan Quartet and Borusan Music House Director Aydın Dorsay confirmed that BIPO would open the new season with a program consisting of masterpieces of three great composers of music. “We will perform the works of Gustav Mahler, Beethoven and Mozart under the baton of Chief Sascha Goetzel.”



“You will be able to listen to the concert on Borusan Klasik radio. As of December, you can watch the concert on our new digital platform,” reported in the online conference.



“Borusan Quartet’s first live broadcast will be on Oct. 21. The Borusan Music House will feature the concert of Güç Başar Gülle’s ‘Reverse’ album along with Töz Trio, Hezarfen Ensemble and Diskant Ensemble’s special projects,” it added.



This season, BIPO’s 24 live radio broadcasts, four radio band broadcasts, Borusan Quartet’s four concerts and Borusan Music House’s six concerts will meet with music lovers with their recordings to be broadcasted online. In addition to BIPO and the Borusan Quartet, all concerts of this season at the Borusan Music House will be open for access as well.



In the new season of BIPO, besides BIPO Honorary Chief Gürer Aykal, Sascha Goetzel, the conductors will be Patrick Hahn, Carlo Tenan, Alexander Liebreich, James Judd, Gabor Kali, Garrett Keast, Stanislav Kochanovsky, Thomas Rösner, Domingo Hindoyan and Cem Mansur.



Among the artists to take the stage will be Valentina Lisitsa, Naz İrem Türkmen, Midori Goto, Giovanni Guzzo, Jan Mracek, Camille Thomas, Daniel Hope, Zarina Abaeva, Maria Barakova, Xabier Anduaga, Elina Vahala, Philippe Quint, Ezgi Karakaya, Ferhat Göksel, Erkut Gökgöz, Gökhan Aybulus and Sezai Kocabıyık.