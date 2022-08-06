Borsa Istanbul visits companies

  • August 06 2022 07:00:00

Borsa Istanbul visits companies

ANKARA
Borsa Istanbul visits companies

Borsa Istanbul has said that it provides detailed information about IPO processes and capital markets by conducting planned and regular visits to industrial enterprises.

The statement by Borsa Istanbul recalled that the list of the top 1000 largest industrial enterprises of Türkiye was announced.

“Among these enterprises, Borsa Istanbul pays visits to the ones that are not listed on the Stock Exchange, one by one, at their headquarters and answers all the questions they are curious about the capital markets.”

Officials from Borsa Istanbul visit the industrialists in several provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Kocaeli, Konya, Adana and Mersin, the statement said, adding that more visits were planned in other provinces.

Besides those visits, Borsa Istanbul also participates in the meetings held in the Chambers of Industry and Commerce in these provinces and makes presentations by meeting with industrialists.

“Thanks to these visits, Borsa Istanbul aims to explain the capital markets that finance the investments of our industrialists, ensuring the growth of our country and providing long-term access to Turkish Lira.”

In addition to these visits, Borsa Istanbul further extends its efforts on this subject both by publishing videos on social media accounts and by sending the brochure “IPO and Trading on the Stock Exchange” to companies that are not on the list of the top 1000 industrial enterprises and to the Chambers of Industry and Commerce, the statement added.

Economy,

ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

    China official says talks impossible with ‘US holding knife’

  3. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  4. Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

    Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

  5. Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success

    Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success
Recommended
Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first

Facebook’s Meta takes on bond debt, in a first
Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff
Türkiye targets to send Turksat 6A to space next year

Türkiye targets to send Turksat 6A to space next year
Top 500 IT firms’ revenues hit 214 billion liras

Top 500 IT firms’ revenues hit 214 billion liras
Construction materials exports may reach record high this year

Construction materials exports may reach record high this year
Musk making up excuses to breach deal: Twitter

Musk making up excuses to breach deal: Twitter
WORLD Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

Long COVID symptoms ‘affect one in eight’

One in eight people who get coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long COVID, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition to date has suggested.
ECONOMY Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa, union reach pay deal for ground staff

Lufthansa and a union representing its ground staff in Germany reached a deal on Aug.4 to end a pay dispute, a week after a one-day strike that forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights.
SPORTS Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Curtain raises in new Süper Lig season

Defending champions Trabzonspor will take on newcomer Istanbulspor in an away game on Aug. 5 in the opening game of the new Süper Lig season.