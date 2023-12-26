Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point

Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point

KIEV
Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point

Polish truckers have ended their blockade of a border checkpoint with Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said, days after the countries discussed resolving a row that has soured ties.

Polish hauliers have blocked crossing points since early November to protest what they say is unfair competition from Ukrainian truckers.

The Ukrainian border guard on Dec. 24 said on Telegram that the protest at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended at 9:30 a.m., with the registration and crossing of trucks resuming "as usual."

The European Union had waived a requirement for Ukrainian transport companies to possess entry permits in a gesture of solidarity after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

The exemption has been extended to June 2024.

Polish truckers say the move undercut their earnings. Ukraine meanwhile heavily relies on the route for its exports and imports, especially as Black Sea ports have been blocked off due to the war with Russia.

The protests have triggered long queues of vehicles and strained ties. Poland has been one of Kiev's staunchest EU allies and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

On Dec. 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials met new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in Kyiv to discuss ways a solution to the blockade.

New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has repeatedly emphasised his support for Ukraine and pledged to find an agreement with his country's disgruntled truckers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  2. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  3. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  4. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

  5. İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing
Recommended
French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin
Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut

Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut
China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble

China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble
Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike

Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike
Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets

Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets
Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024
WORLD Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

srael on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.