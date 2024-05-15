Blinken vows US will back Ukraine till security 'guaranteed'

Blinken vows US will back Ukraine till security 'guaranteed'

KIEV
Blinken vows US will back Ukraine till security guaranteed

The United States will back Ukraine until its security is "guaranteed", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on a trip to Kiev on Tuesday, after Russian forces claimed further advances in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Blinken's visit came just weeks after the U.S. Congress finally approved a $61-billion financial aid package for Ukraine following months of political wrangling, unlocking much-needed arms for the country's outgunned troops.

"We're with you today. And we will stay by your side, until Ukraine's security, sovereignty, and ability to choose its own path is guaranteed," Blinken said in a speech.

"The assistance is now on its way. Some of it has already arrived. More will be arriving," he had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting earlier.

"That's going to make a real difference against the ongoing Russian aggression on the battlefield," he said.

Zelensky thanked Washington for the aid, which he said was "crucial" — but stressed it was "important to get it as quickly as possible".

"We need a noticeable acceleration of supplies. Now too much time passes between the announcement of packages and the actual appearance of weapons on the frontline," he said in an evening address.

Zelensky said air defense was the "biggest problem" for Ukraine and requested two Patriot batteries for the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing and pounding villages along the border since Friday.

Blinken was on his fourth visit to Kiev since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

After meeting Zelensky, he met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Veterano, a pizzeria set up by a military veteran in the city centre.

Driving his point home at a visit to an underground Kiev bar, the Barman Dictat, later on Tuesday, Blinken picked up a guitar and sang the Neil Young classic "Rockin' in the Free World", accompanied by Ukrainian musicians.

 'Minimal human losses' 

Russia's surprise ground offensive in the Kharkiv region has forced thousands to evacuate and pushed Kiev to mobilise troop reinforcements.

Ukraine said several civilians have been killed by Russian fire in the region, including on Tuesday two people aged 80 and 83.

Officials in the region's main municipality, also called Kharkiv — Ukraine's second-biggest city — said Russian strikes hit the centre, injuring 20 people.

One civilian, a 47-year-old man, was also reported killed in the city of Nikopol in southern Ukraine.

Russia's defense ministry meanwhile said its forces had captured another village in the Kharkiv region.

"Units of the North group of troops liberated the village of Bugruvatka in the Kharkiv region and advanced deep into the enemy defences," the ministry said.

The advance is the latest in a string of tactical successes for Russia on the battlefield this year after initial setbacks in a conflict that Moscow hoped would be wrapped up in days.

Russia's incoming defense minister, economist Andrei Belousov, said the priority was to secure victory on the battlefield while minimising human losses.

"The key task, of course, remains achieving victory and ensuring the military-political goals of the special military operation, set by the president, are achieved," Belousov told a session of the Russian parliament on Tuesday.

"In this respect, I want to especially emphasise 'with minimal human losses'."

 'Firing on everything' 

The Ukrainian army has acknowledged Russian successes in Kharkiv but Zelensky has stressed that reinforcements have been sent there and Ukrainian "counterattacks are ongoing".

At a checkpoint outside the city of Kharkiv, a Ukrainian official said Russian forces had entered Ukraine through "villages on the very border that were complicated for us to defend".

Russian forces "are on high ground and are shelling us from there", added Volodymyr Usov, head of the Kharkiv district military administration.

The head of Ukraine's security council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, said Moscow had massively upped its troop deployment for the new offensive in the Kharkiv region.

In an interview this week with AFP, he said Russia had sent more than 30,000 troops over the border, but insisted there was no threat of an assault on Kharkiv city.

Usov, the Kharkiv district head, estimated there were still around 300 residents left in Lyptsi, a border village under Russian bombardment.

"They are shelling the villages, firing on everything they can," Sergiy Kryvetchenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian military administration in Lyptsi, told AFP.

State power operator Ukrenergo said it was forced to introduce emergency blackouts in all regions of the country on Tuesday after weeks of Russian strikes on power plants left the country unable to meet demand during a cold snap.

war, support,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xi, Putin hail ties as stabilising force in chaotic world

Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

    Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

  2. Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

    Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

  3. FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

    FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

  4. Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

    Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

  5. Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

    Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions
Recommended
Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt
Slovak PM shot after govt meeting, taken to hospital

Slovak PM shot after govt meeting, taken to hospital
Russia claims advances on two fronts, Blinken unlocks aid in Kiev

Russia claims advances on two fronts, Blinken unlocks aid in Kiev
France declares state of emergency in New Caledonia Spot

France declares state of emergency in New Caledonia Spot
Ireland to recognise Palestinian statehood this month: minister

Ireland to recognise Palestinian statehood 'this month': minister
Ukraine says has withdrawn troops in parts of Kharkiv region

Ukraine says has withdrawn troops in parts of Kharkiv region
EU urges Georgia to withdraw foreign influence law

EU urges Georgia to withdraw 'foreign influence' law
WORLD Xi, Putin hail ties as stabilising force in chaotic world

Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

Leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin framed their nations' ties as a stabilising force in a chaotic world as they met Thursday in Beijing, where the Russian president is seeking greater Chinese support for his war effort in Ukraine and isolated economy.
ECONOMY Türkiye committed to EU process, says Şimşek

Türkiye committed to EU process, says Şimşek

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated that the country is aiming for better ties with the European Union, stressing the process will benefit both sides.  
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿