Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained U.S. support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a row in the U.S. Congress on approving new funding.

"We are determined to sustain our support for Ukraine and we're working very closely with Congress in order to work to do that. I know our European colleagues will do the same thing," Blinken told Zelensky as they met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security advisor, joined the meeting and told Zelensky that the United States and its allies were determined to "ensure that Russia fails."

Zelensky thanked the Biden administration and the "bipartisan support" in the U.S. Congress.

Zelensky told Blinken that Ukraine counts on U.S. and the continuity of the support it provides.

 

The United States has sent some $44 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022 and billions more in economic support and assistance to allies.

The Biden administration released a final package at the end of December under the funding approved by Congress.

Members of the rival Republican Party, which controls the House of Representatives, are holding up the assistance in an unrelated dispute as they press for tougher action against migrants entering the U.S..

 

