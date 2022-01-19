Blinken calls on Putin to choose ‘a peaceful path’

  • January 19 2022 09:23:00

Blinken calls on Putin to choose ‘a peaceful path’

KYIV/ISTANBUL
Blinken calls on Putin to choose ‘a peaceful path’

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday to choose “a peaceful path” as the top U.S. diplomat paid a solidarity visit to Ukraine amid invasion fears.

“I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that’s going to be President Putin’s decision,” Blinken said at the U.S. embassy.

If Putin does not pursue diplomacy, Blinken warned, he will be choosing “confrontation and consequences for Russia.”

After his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials and a short trip to Berlin for talks with German and other European allies today, Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tomorrow in Geneva amid Western alarm over the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian troops to Ukraine’s borders. Blinken voiced concern that Russian movements may be far from over.

“We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Belarus, which also borders Ukraine and whose strongman Alexander Lukashenko is an ally of Putin, on Jan. 18 announced the arrival of Russian troops for what it described as drills.

Blinken said that Russia, which is demanding guarantees that Ukraine not be allowed into NATO, was acting with “no provocation, no reason.”

Russia is looking “to challenge some very basic principles that undergird the entire international system and are necessary for trying to keep peace and security, the principles like one nation can’t simply change the borders of another by force,” Blinken said.

“If we allow those principles to be violated with impunity, then we will open a very large Pandora’s box. The entire world is watching what is happening here,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said that Turkey was ready to play a role in de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at an online webinar titled “Russia-Ukraine Tension: What is at Stake for Europe and NATO?” organized by the Circle Foundation, Kadın said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been talking with both Putin and Zelenskyy.

He added that “Turkey remains available for any role to lower tensions between Russia and Ukraine.”

Russia in 2014 seized the Crimean Peninsula after the ouster of Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader and also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

military, conflict,

TURKEY Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

    Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

  2. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

  3. Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

    Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

  4. Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

    Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

  5. Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry

    Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry
Recommended
WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases
Tonga races to clear runway for volcano aid flights

Tonga races to clear runway for volcano aid flights
Maltese lawmaker elected EU parliament chief

Maltese lawmaker elected EU parliament chief
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly Afghanistan quake

Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly Afghanistan quake

Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption
WORLD WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours.
ECONOMY Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to a currency swap deal equivalent to $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish central bank announced on Jan. 19.
SPORTS Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak Djokovic Australian Open.