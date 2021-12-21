Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

  • December 21 2021 07:00:00

Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

BUENOS AIRES-Agence France-Presse
Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

A virtual auction of some 90 items owned by late football superstar Diego Maradona on Dec. 19 failed to attract any big bidders, with a seaside apartment, two BMWs and the house he had bought for his parents among the larger items failing to sell.

More than 1,500 potential bidders - in Latin America, Italy, France, England, Russia and Dubai - had signed up to take part, its organizers said.

But by the end of the three-hour affair, sales totaled only $26,000, with more than $1.4 million in assets unbid on, according to AFP calculations.

The morning’s highest bid went to a painting of the world-class footballer titled "Between Fiorito and the Sky," by artist Lu Sedova. It sold for $2,150.

It was followed by a photograph of Maradona with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, purchased for $1,600 by a buyer in Dubai.

"Auctions are like that - one cannot know the result until it is over," said organizer Adrian Mercado at the conclusion of the sale. "We expected much, but the reality is that it is always unknown."

The biggest-ticket items included the house in Buenos Aires that a young Maradona purchased for his parents (valued at $900,000) and an apartment in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata ($65,000).

Also unsold were two barely driven BMW cars, a 2017 model valued at $225,000 and a 2016 model at $165,000, as well as a Hyundai van, at $38,000.

Among other items that did sell: a painting of Marilyn Monroe was purchased by an Argentine bidder for $1,500; a team jacket from Naples with his famous number 10 on the back was purchased for $1,500 from an admirer in Dubai; someone in Germany paid $270 for training pants Maradona wore with Borussia Dortmund; and a box of Cuban cigars brought $550 from a fellow Argentine.

But there was no interest in his six television sets or the gym equipment he trained on in Dubai.

The sale had been ordered by Judge Luciana Tedesco to pay the debts and expenses accrued by the estate of Maradona, who died of cardiac arrest on November 25, 2020.

The court will now have to decide what to do with the unsold items.

SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  2. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

  3. President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

    President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

  4. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

  5. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Recommended
Iraqi museum restores treasures destroyed by jihadists

Iraqi museum restores treasures destroyed by jihadists
Clowns celebrate Russian master comic Nikulin

Clowns celebrate Russian master comic Nikulin
Cyborg artist who hears colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel
New mound found in ancient Dara

New mound found in ancient Dara
NFT by prominent Turkish designer sold for $1.2 million

NFT by prominent Turkish designer sold for $1.2 million
Cave, rock paintings found in Aydın

Cave, rock paintings found in Aydın
WORLD G7 condemns erosion of democracy in Hong Kong polls

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Dec. 21 condemned Hong’s Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory.

ECONOMY Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Global oil prices fell by more than 5 percent yesterday, as energy demand fears grew over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Fenerbahçe, which has been struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig, has parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira, the Istanbul club announced late on Dec. 20.