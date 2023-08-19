Biden's approval rating on economy stagnates

WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to promoting the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public.

Only 36 percent of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42 percent who approve of his overall performance, according to the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half, including just two months ago.

Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about the Democratic president as he gears up for a 2024 reelection campaign that could pit him against his predecessor Donald Trump.

Job growth has stayed solid with the unemployment rate at 3.5 percent, while the pace of inflation has slowed sharply over the past year to the annual rate of 3.2 percent.

Just 65 percent of Democrats approve of Biden's economic leadership, while 76 percent approve of how he’s handling the job overall.

The poll also found that 55 percent of Democrats say they don’t think Biden should run again in 2024, though a large majority — 82 percent — say they would definitely or probably support him if he is the nominee.

Overall, only 24 percent of Americans say they want Biden to run again.

The president has used the term “Bidenomics” to try to encompass his ideas to lower costs for people on Medicare, shift toward electric vehicles and renewable energy, and build factories for advanced computer chips and batteries. Yet some are still struggling to understand what the term means.

Asked about the definition of Bidenomics, Cory O'Brien, 39, said: “You know what, dude, I have no idea. Biden is a free market capitalist like most moderate Democrats are."

Few Americans say they think the national economy is doing well: 34 percent describe it as very or somewhat good.