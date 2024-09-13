Biden, Starmer to discuss long-range arms for Ukraine amid Putin's war threat

WASHINGTON

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy step from their aircraft as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., ahead of talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday discuss whether to let Kiev use long-range missiles against Russia, in the two allies' likely last meeting before an election that could upend U.S. policy on Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin warns giving Ukraine the green light would mean NATO was "at war" with Moscow.

Starmer's visit comes with Kiev pushing London and Washington to lift the restriction and a warning from Putin.

British media reported that Biden, who is wary of provoking a nuclear conflict, was ready to let Ukraine deploy British and French missiles using U.S. technology but not U.S.-made missiles themselves.

Responding to Putin's warning, Starmer told U.K. media travelling with him that "Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia can end this conflict straight away."

In a sign of increasing tensions, Russia's FSB security service announced on Friday that the accreditation of six British diplomats had been withdrawn.

"As a measure of reprisals to the multiple unfriendly acts of London, the Russian foreign ministry ... has withdrawn the accreditation of six employees from the political department of the British embassy in Moscow," it said.

A statement accused them of carrying out "subversive activities and intelligence" gathering.

The talks come at a time when Biden is on his way out of office and November's U.S. election is a toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Trump repeatedly refused to take sides on the war during a debate with Harris on Tuesday, saying only: "I want the war to stop."

Starmer is set to meet Biden in the Oval Office at 4:30 pm (2030 GMT) but has no scheduled meetings at this stage with Trump or Harris, both of whom will be on the campaign trail on Friday.

His visit — his second to Washington since his Labour party stormed to victory in July after 14 years — is also aimed at papering over differences on the war in Gaza.

Starmer's government last week announced restrictions on some weapons to Israel, voicing concern that they could be used to violate international humanitarian law.

The White House has declined to criticize Britain's decision, but Politico reported that Washington had asked London what it would take to change its decision — with the answer being a ceasefire in Gaza.

'War with Russia'

But Ukraine will be the main focus, with mounting concerns over the country's losses on the battlefield more than two-and-a-half years into the war.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was "working" on Ukraine's demands, while top U.S. and British diplomats Antony Blinken and David Lammy made a rare joint visit to Kiev on Wednesday.

Blinken promised that Washington would now quickly review Kiev's long-standing request and would "adjust, we'll adapt as necessary" to help Ukraine defend itself.

Washington currently authorizes Ukraine to only hit Russian targets in the occupied parts of Ukraine and some in Russian border regions directly related to Moscow's combat operations.

But Putin, who has rattled the saber of nuclear conflict since the start of his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, warned the United States and United Kingdom against such a move.

"This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict. It would mean that NATO countries, the U.S., European countries, are at war with Russia," he said on Thursday.

Biden has strongly supported Ukraine since Russia's invasion to the tune of billions of dollars in aid as well as political capital at home.

But he has been risk averse about stepping up to new kinds of weaponry deliveries — with Ukraine having to wait until this year to get F-16 jets.

The looming U.S. election means the clock is ticking, with Kiev in particular eyeing a Trump presidency with trepidation.

Trump has long been lukewarm on supporting Kiev, and has frequently praised Putin.

In his debate with Harris on Tuesday, he pledged to get an agreement to end the war "before I even become president" — a deal many Ukrainians fear would force them to accept Russia's territorial gains.

Vice President Harris has in contrast pledged to keep up staunch support for Ukraine if elected.