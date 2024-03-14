Beyoncé reveals name of new album

LOS ANGELES

Beyoncé’s upcoming album is titled “Cowboy Carter,” the singer revealed on her website on March 12. The country music project is the long-awaited “Act II” of her 2022 “Renaissance” album and is due March 29, Variety has reported.

Beyoncé has already released a pair of singles for the incoming project: “16 Carriages” and the Hot 100-leading “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The latter became Beyoncé’s first No. 1 country single in the U.S. and made her the first Black woman to have ever led the list.

She unveiled a series of limited-edition CDs with alternative cover photos featuring half of her face on display, along with four vinyl variants in red, white, blue and black. The box set editions include a bonus track and T-shirts with the album title emblazoned on the chest.

At the time, she revealed that the album would be the first of a “three-act project.” Rumors circulated that she had recorded both dance and country songs for the set, and it was unclear if the latter would be included on “Renaissance” or as a separate album. The first installment ended up mining heavily from dance and house music, paying homage to the Black queer community and club culture.

This record will arrive on the heels of her record-breaking world tour, which grossed $579 million, along with the theatrical release of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

The latter served as a part-documentary, part-concert film taking viewers behind the scenes of the global trek. Shortly after the movie’s London premiere, Beyoncé released the single “My House,” a callback to her Houston roots.