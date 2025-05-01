Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour in LA

Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour in LA

LOS ANGELES
Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter tour in LA

Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour in Los Angeles on April 28, delivering a nearly three-hour performance that proved it certainly ain’t Queen Bey’s first rodeo.

The concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was a celebration of Southern Black culture, freedom of expression and Beyoncé’s own family, with appearances by her two daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

Beyoncé’s approximately 35-song setlist spanned the Grammy-winner’s robust catalogue, as she performed songs from 2008’s “I Am… Sasha Fierce” to 2022’s “Renaissance” to, of course, last year’s “Cowboy Carter.”

Visuals projected on the giant LED screens on the stage showed, at one point, Beyoncé wearing a sash that read “Reclamation of America.” Other images included a scene of American flag-covered coffins with text that read “history can’t be erased.”

Pyrotechnics on each side of the stage went off for dramatic effect when Beyoncé first walked out, clad in an all-white fringed bodysuit, while opening the show with “American Requiem.”

She then paused to thank the audience for the support before singing her Beatles cover “Blackbiird.”

“I want to thank you, to my fans, for allowing me to make this album,” she said. “Thank you for giving me the creative liberty to challenge myself. Thank y’all for supporting it. It means so, so much.”

Beyoncé’s 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy danced with her mom front and center during “America Has a Problem.” Later on, while Beyoncé sang “Protector,” she brought out her younger daughter, Rumi, 7.

Beyoncé put on a show as big as Texas. She was served whiskey by a robot, flew through the air while suspended on a giant horseshoe, sang “Tyrant” on a mechanical bull and performed at a piano that was lit on fire. The Houston-native capped off the concert with a rousing rendition of “16 Carriages and “Amen” before taking her final bow.

Celebrities including Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King were seen in attendance.

“Cowboy Carter” released in March 2024 and features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, among others.

The album broke several records on the Billboard charts and in January, Beyoncé took home a Grammy for album of the year.

Beyoncé will take her tour to Chicago on May 15 after her run in Los Angeles.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert
Sean Diddy Combs trial to begin

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors

Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors
Microplastics in human brain surge nearly 50 pct in 8 years: Study

Microplastics in human brain surge nearly 50 pct in 8 years: Study
Ancient glamour, modern bites

Ancient glamour, modern bites
Ancient water cistern discovered at UNESCO site

Ancient water cistern discovered at UNESCO site
Festival to promote the Antandros

Festival to promote the Antandros
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿