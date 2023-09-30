Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival begins at AKM, Galataport

ISTANBUL
Within the scope of the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Türk Telekom, various events will take place at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) and Galataport Istanbul from Sept. 30 to Oct. 15.

Türk Telekom Open Air Stage will host Ekin Uzunlar, Ümit Besen, Pamela, Göksel, Ceza, Bilal Sonses, Gripin, Kolpa and Can Bonomo on the stage during the festival and will also screen Turkish and foreign films.

Yeşilçam's important name Hülya Koçyiğit and actor Atakan Çelik will meet with their fans in the Türk Telekom Lounge area.

In addition to the film screenings, which will be held four days a week from Monday to Thursday, visitors will have the opportunity to watch movies and have conversations with movie stars on Sundays.

Apart from concerts and film screenings, participants will enjoy the festival all day long with award-winning competitions and interactive stage conversations. Additionally, tournaments of world-famous digital games will be organized for game enthusiasts.

While digital experiences will be offered to visitors with Robot Cafe's coffee offerings, talks will also be held with leading names of the entrepreneurship ecosystem who will share their experiences.

Galataport Istanbul, one of the important stops of the Beyoğlu Cultural Road Festival, will also offer its guests a delicious gastronomy program.

Visitors will be able to experience many different workshops, from Ottoman Palace delicacies to chocolate making and from aromatic coffees to pizza making, free of charge by registering through the Galataport Istanbul mobile application.

