Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

  • July 05 2021 09:17:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş on July 4 signed Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan on free transfer.

In a statement, the Istanbul football club said that the defending Turkish champions inked a deal with the 27-year-old central midfielder but did not disclose the details of the agreement.

A former Fenerbahçe player, Uçan last played for another Turkish Süper Lig club Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Uçan left Alanyaspor on June 30 after his contract expired.

In addition to Fenerbahce, Uçan previously played for Roma, Sion, Empoli and Alanyaspor.

He was the 2014 Turkish champion with Fenerbahçe.

Last season, Uçan scored three goals and made seven assists in 40 appearances for Alanyaspor.

