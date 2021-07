Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

ISTABUL

Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş signed forward Kenan Karaman on July 15 on a free transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Defending champions Beşiktaş announced their new arrival with a special video on Twitter.

The 27-year-old German-born Turkish player has played for three German clubs: Hoffenheim, Hannover 96 and Fortuna Dusseldorf, scoring 73 goals.

He also has five goals in 25 appearances for Turkey.