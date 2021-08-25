Beşiktaş falters as opponents win in Süper Lig

ISTANBUL

Defending champion Beşiktaş was held to a goalless draw at Gaziantep in Week 2 of the Turkish Süper Lig as other title contenders added another to their victories in the opening week.



Galatasaray claimed a 2-1 home victory against Hatayspor on Aug. 23, while Fenerbahçe beat visiting Antalyaspor 2-0 with late goal on Aug. 22 and Trabzonspor defeated Sivasspor 2-1.



Beşiktaş also had another scare in Aug. 21’s game when its Congolese defender Fabrice N’Sakala suddenly collapsed on the pitch during the game.



Medical staff rushed to intervene, and the player was carried away by ambulance.



He was released from the hospital in Gaziantep on Aug. 23, saying that he felt much better.



“I could not breathe for some minutes, and then I just fell, but now I feel better. ...Thank you for all the messages from media, friends, family, and fans. I really appreciate it,” N’Sakala said.



N’Sakala separately said on Instagram that he is now in a better condition and ready to start training.



In Istanbul, Fenerbahce toppled Antalyaspor 2-0 with late goals.



Home team Fenerbahce broke the deadlock in the 89th minute at Ülker Stadium.



Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc made a low shot to beat Antalyaspor goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.



The home side sealed the win in the 92nd minute when Ecuadoran forward Enner Valencia scored on a quick counterattack.



Former Arsenal star Mesut Özil dribbled to enter the box and was one on one with Boffin. He passed the ball to Valencia, who was running alongside him, and Valencia scored an open goal.



At the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Hatayspor opened the scoring with a close-range finish from Saba Lobzhanidze in the third minute.



Galatasaray leveled the game when Sofiane Feghouli scored his team’s first goal in the 30th minute.



Congolese defender Christian Luyindama scored on a header in the 88th minute and the match ended 2-1.



In Trabzon, Anastasios Bakasetas opened scoring from a penalty shot in the 15th minute while Anthony Nwakaeme added another in the 47th.



Sivasspor’s goal came from Isaac Cofie in the 70th minute.



Elsewhere in the Süper Lig, Malatyaspor won 1-0 at Göztepe, Konyaspor beat Başakşehir 2-1 at home, nine-man Alanyaspor lost 4-1 to visiting Altay, Rizespor and Karagümrük shared the spoils in a goalless draw, Kayserispor and Adana Demirspor drew 1-1 and Giresunspor lost 2-0 at Kasımpaşa.