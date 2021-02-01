Beşiktaş extend contract with Josef de Souza

ANKARA

Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza's contract with Beşiktaş has been extended, the Turkish football club announced on Jan. 31.

The Black Eagles said on Twitter that the 31-year-old will stay at the Vodafone Park until the end of the 2021-22 season.

A former Porto and Fenerbahce defensive midfielder, Josef made his way to Beşiktaş in September 2020, leaving Saudi club Al-Ahli Jeddah.

He played for Beşiktaş ' archrivals Fenerbahce between 2015 and 2018.

Josef helped Portuguese powerhouse Porto win the 2011 UEFA Europa League, as well as back-to-back Portuguese top-tier Liga NOS titles in 2011 and 2012.

This season he scored a goal and produced 2 assists in 16 matches for Beşiktaş.