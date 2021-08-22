Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match

ISTANBUL

Beşiktaş's Congolese defender Fabrice N'Sakala collapsed on the pitch during a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 21 against Gaziantep.

Medical staff rushed to N'Sakala, who collapsed in the second half.

The 31-year-old left back was carried away by ambulance.

The score was 0-0 when N'Sakala left the match.

Rıdvan Yilmaz replaced him in the 76th minute.

Beşiktaş said on Twitter that N'Sakala was "conscious" and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Istanbul club's archrivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray sent get well wishes on social media.

In a separate tweet, Beşiktaş shared a photo of N'Sakala in the hospital with several electrode pads on his torso. He used the “thumbs up” gesture to signal that he is OK.

Points shared in scoreless match

Beşiktaş drew with Gaziantep 0-0 in the away game.

Near the end of the match, Jefferson from the home team wasted an easy chance when Stelios Kitsiou crossed from the right flank to find the Brazilian

He made a close range effort but sent the ball out.

Second-place Beşiktaş have four points in two games in the Süper Lig that is led by Altay.

One of the new teams in the league, Altay, won their two matches to have six points.

On Saturday, Altay thrashed Aytemiz Alanyaspor 4-1 in an away match.

Gaziantep are in the mid-table with one point.