Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

  • May 19 2021 09:35:05

ANKARA
Beşiktaş shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on May 18 to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.

First-half goals from Josef de Souza and Valentin Rosier clinched the Istanbul side's victory at Izmir's Gürsel Aksel Stadium.

After winning the Super Lig in a nail-biting title race on Saturday, the Black Eagles have now secured two domestic cups in four days.

Beşiktaş captured their 10th Turkish Cup in their 16th final.

President shares congratulatory message

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Beşiktaş for their victory.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Beşiktaş football team and the entire Beşiktaş community which won the 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup," he said on Twitter.

Two Palestinians were killed and eight others injured on May 18 on the 9th day of Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the besieged enclave to 217, including 63 children and 36 women.
Turkish defense giant ASELSAN on May 18 said the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka were successfully carried out.
Beşiktaş shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on May 18 to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.