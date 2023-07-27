Bergama to host theater festival

ISTANBUL

The fourth Bergama Theater Festival will be held between Aug. 11 and 13, featuring national and international theater performances in the historical venues in the Bergama district of İzmir.

The festival is organized with the contributions of Culture and Tourism Ministry and the partnership of Izmir Metropolitan Municipality and Bergama Municipality, with the support of Bergama Chamber of Commerce (BERTO), Bergama Culture and Arts Foundation (BERKSAV), and Ne Yerde Ne Gökte Association.

The aim of the festival is to create a basis of constructive discussions by taking inspiration from the historical and organic connection between Berlin and Bergama that has begun with the relocation of the Altar of Zeus to Berlin. The festival aims to open up a space for special experiences with the history of Bergama and the rooted theatrical tradition.

The festival focuses on four main concepts each year since 2018, which are “Localization,” “Sectorization,” “Accessibility of Social and Cultural Life” and “The Participation of Children and Young People in Arts & Culture.”

“We left behind the first half of 2023 in a sad way, feeling the effects of uncertainties and economic conditions on top of the earthquake disaster. In the midst of all these difficulties and uncertainties, we believe it is important to come together again, albeit by forcing the conditions. We will rediscover the power of being together, exploring, having fun and laughing together with comedy works in the program of the Bergama Theater Festival,” said the festival director Öner Eren Arıkan.

Some of the events in the festival will be free of charge while tickets for the others will be on sale soon.