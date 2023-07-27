Bergama to host theater festival

Bergama to host theater festival

ISTANBUL
Bergama to host theater festival

The fourth Bergama Theater Festival will be held between Aug. 11 and 13, featuring national and international theater performances in the historical venues in the Bergama district of İzmir.

The festival is organized with the contributions of Culture and Tourism Ministry and the partnership of Izmir Metropolitan Municipality and Bergama Municipality, with the support of Bergama Chamber of Commerce (BERTO), Bergama Culture and Arts Foundation (BERKSAV), and Ne Yerde Ne Gökte Association.

The aim of the festival is to create a basis of constructive discussions by taking inspiration from the historical and organic connection between Berlin and Bergama that has begun with the relocation of the Altar of Zeus to Berlin. The festival aims to open up a space for special experiences with the history of Bergama and the rooted theatrical tradition.

The festival focuses on four main concepts each year since 2018, which are “Localization,” “Sectorization,” “Accessibility of Social and Cultural Life” and “The Participation of Children and Young People in Arts & Culture.”

“We left behind the first half of 2023 in a sad way, feeling the effects of uncertainties and economic conditions on top of the earthquake disaster. In the midst of all these difficulties and uncertainties, we believe it is important to come together again, albeit by forcing the conditions. We will rediscover the power of being together, exploring, having fun and laughing together with comedy works in the program of the Bergama Theater Festival,” said the festival director Öner Eren Arıkan.

Some of the events in the festival will be free of charge while tickets for the others will be on sale soon.

Türkiye,

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

    Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

  2. Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

    Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

  3. Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

    Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

  4. Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

    Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

  5. Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56

    Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
Recommended
Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame

Glitzy Dubai hungry for culinary fame
Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square

Hollywood heavyweights lead strike rally in Times Square
First France-born panda heads to China

First France-born panda heads to China
Venice Film Festival unveils A-list lineup

Venice Film Festival unveils A-list lineup
Tupac Shakur ring sells for record $1 million

Tupac Shakur ring sells for record $1 million
Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes

Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes
WORLD Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greek fire crews on Thursday scrambled to put out wildfires raging for two weeks around the country that left five dead before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

The Central Bank raised its end-2023 inflation forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent in its previous report, its governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, said on July 27, vowing to continue the bank's gradual monetary tightening.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.