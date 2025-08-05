Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge

IZMIR
Ultra-marathon swimmer Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish athlete to complete the Ocean’s Seven — one of the most challenging open-water swimming achievements in the world — after successfully crossing Japan’s Tsugaru Strait, securing her place in Turkish swimming history.

On Aug. 3, at 10:30 p.m., Avcı entered the waters off Kodomari in northern Japan. Battling fierce currents for nearly 15 hours, she reached the shores of Hokkaido on Aug. 4, completing the seventh and final route of the series.

The Ocean’s Seven consists of seven iconic channel swims located in different parts of the world, each with unique natural challenges. The Tsugaru Strait, regarded as one of the toughest, is notorious for its strong currents, which can reach 12 kilometers per hour.

Avcı’s strategy was to keep the current on her left before reaching the middle of the channel after eight and a half hours of swimming. From there, she faced an even greater challenge, battling relentless waves, strong winds and the strait’s unpredictable pull.

With only 3 kilometers to go, Avcı was suddenly swept 14 kilometers off course. The captain warned that unless she returned to the route quickly, she would face a cut-off, as Tsugaru rules prohibit swimming after sunset due to safety risks.

Drawing on her final reserves, Avcı increased her stroke rate dramatically. Other swimmers attempting the crossing were forced to abandon, while Avcı pressed on.

Supported from the boat by her sports psychologist Seren Akıcı and physiotherapist Aslı Vural, she closed the gap in a thrilling race against the setting sun.

Thirty minutes before the cut-off, she was just two kilometers from the shore. Finally, Avcı stepped onto Hokkaido’s shore, raising the Turkish flag in triumph.

Avcı began her Ocean’s Seven journey in 2018 by crossing the English Channel, followed by Catalina Channel, Strait of Gibraltar, Cook Strait, Molokai Channel and North Channel.

By conquering the Tsugaru Strait, she has not only completed a seven-year quest but also marked a historic first for Türkiye.

