Beloved Turkish actor Rasim Öztekin dies at 62

  • March 09 2021 09:05:00

Beloved Turkish actor Rasim Öztekin dies at 62

ISTANBUL
Beloved Turkish actor Rasim Öztekin dies at 62

Rasim Öztekin, a beloved Turkish television, theater and movie actor, passed away on March 8 at the age of 62.

Öztekin died at an Istanbul hospital following a heart attack on March 7, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

“He was a family member in every home with a television,” Koca said.

According to local media, Öztekin had a history of heart problems, and in 2018 his pacemaker was replaced.

Born in 1959 in Istanbul, Öztekin was known especially for his works with veteran theater actor Ferhan Şensoy. He played in scores of films, plays and TV series during his career.

In 2016, Şensoy handed over to Öztekin a symbolic award for traditional Turkish theater titled “Hasan Efendi Turban,” named after a pioneering comedian. Citing his health problems, Öztekin passed the award onto fellow thespian Şevket Çoruh in 2020.

Following the actor’s demise, people went online to commemorate the actor, sharing his photos and video clips of his performances on their social media accounts.

Several Turkish politicians also came forward to offer their condolences by sharing messages on social media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his “condolences to his family, to all his admirers and to our artistic community.”

“I deeply regret the death of Rasim Oztekin, one of our country’s great performers,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Oztekin wearing the turban of Hasan Efendi.

Other political figures who offered condolences on the loss of Öztekin include Vice President Fuat Oktay, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener, and Felicity (Saadet) Party head Temel Karamollaoğlu.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  2. Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

    Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

  3. Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

    Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

  4. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  5. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride
Recommended
Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
Göbeklitepe targets 1 mln visitors in 2021

Göbeklitepe targets 1 mln visitors in 2021
Sadie Benning films at Pera online

Sadie Benning films at Pera online
Interest rises in secondhand objects amid pandemic

Interest rises in secondhand objects amid pandemic
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Prodigy plays 10 instruments

Prodigy plays 10 instruments
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkeys mid-range air defense system triumphs tests

Turkey's mid-range air defense system triumphs tests

Turkey's medium-range air defense system Hisar-O triumphed tests hitting targets on-point, a top official said on March 9.
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.