Belkıs Balpınar exhibition at Anna Laudel Düsseldorf

ISTANBUL

Anna Laudel Düsseldorf presents Belkıs Balpınar’s solo exhibition “Relative Points of View” from Aug. 19.

As a pioneer in the field of textile arts, internationally acclaimed artist Balpınar distinguishes herself through her innovative and unconventional weaving techniques. The exhibition “Relative Points of View” serves as a bright showcase of her artistic mastery, where she artfully weaves science and cosmology together, drawing inspiration from Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Tracing back to the origins of textile art over 10,000 years ago in Southeast Anatolia, Balpınar reimagines the customary techniques and patterns of weaving in terms of time, space and dimension by removing them from their usual forms and patterns. Describing her artistic approach, aptly as ‘un-weave’, Balpınar establishes a captivating theme encompassing the micro and macro universes.

With remarkable finesse, Balpınar employs a unique technique where certain parts of her creations are deliberately left unwoven during the weaving process. This ingenious touch brings about intriguing shadows in the background, introducing a fourth dimension to her otherwise three-dimensional artworks. It is akin to the very concept of space-time as elucidated by Albert Einstein, a dimension beyond humankind’s perceptual realm.

Reflecting the journey of Balpınar, who drifted apart from the chaos on earth and got more drawn into the different spatial levels, the exhibition offers a captivating glimpse into her artistic language. Visitors to the exhibition are invited to embark on a visually and intellectually enriching journey, experiencing the harmonious interplay between art and science.

The exhibition eloquently demonstrates that art and science are intertwined in a mutual relationship. It stands as a testament to the potential of human creativity when fueled by a profound curiosity about the universe and its mysteries.

The exhibition can be seen at Anna Laudel Düsseldorf until Oct. 6.