Beethoven in spotlight at June's Istanbul Music Fest

  • February 04 2020 14:46:56

Beethoven in spotlight at June's Istanbul Music Fest

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Beethoven in spotlight at Junes Istanbul Music Fest

This year's Istanbul Music Festival will mark the 250th birthday of classical maestro Ludwig van Beethoven with a number of concerts and activities, festival organizers said on Feb. 4.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) on June 2-25, the 48th Istanbul Music Festival will host leading classical music figures including the Berlin Konzerthaus Orchestra, Wiener Akademie, Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax, and acclaimed percussionist Evelyn Glennie.

Speaking at a press conference, Bülent Eczacıbaşı, the foundation's chair, said: “This year's festival is called 'The Enlightened World of Beethoven' in honor of the great composer, whose 250th birthday the world is celebrating this year.”

Efruz Çakırkaya, the festival's director, gave details of the program, saying it will “feature distinguished orchestras and soloists [and] will present three new commissions and many creative projects.”

She added: “We will enjoy being in nature with concerts and children's workshops in parks and outdoors.”

The event will take place in 14 venues in Turkey's largest city, including the Archaeology Museum, Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Centre, Saint Esprit Cathedral, Sakip Sabancı Museum Fıstıklı Terrace, Surp Ohan Vosgeperan Armenian Catholic Church, Süreyya Opera House, and Zorlu PSM.

Music lovers will also be able to take a special music route on Buyukada, the largest of Istanbul's Princes' Islands, hitting the Hesed Le Avraam Synagogue, St. Pacifico Roman Catholic Church, and the Anadolu Club.

The festival will open with the German composer's popular Violin Concerto, op. 61, and the overture to his only opera, Fidelio.

American star violinist Stella Chen, 26, the winner of the 2019 Queen Elisabeth International Violin Competition, will make her Turkey debut in a June 2 concert with the Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra, the festival's opening concert orchestra, under the baton of Aziz Shokhakimov.

The event will also honor Turkish musicologist and music writer Ahmet Say and Russian cellist, conductor, pianist, harpsichordist, and professor Alexander Rudin with awards, according to the IKSV.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey hits back at 54 regime targets after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

    Turkey hits back at 54 regime targets after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

  2. Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

    Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

  3. Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

    Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

  4. Erdoğan denounces annexation of Crimea

    Erdoğan denounces annexation of Crimea

  5. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale
Recommended
Happily ever after Data shows no more

Happily ever after? Data shows no more

Triumphal Arch in Anavarza restored

Triumphal Arch in Anavarza restored
Greater Menderes Delta

Greater Menderes Delta
1917 wins best film at BAFTA

'1917' wins best film at BAFTA
Muppets help conflict kids in new Arabic Sesame Street

Muppets help conflict kids in new Arabic 'Sesame Street'
Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend

Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend
WORLD EU welcomes appointment of Kosovos new premier

EU welcomes appointment of Kosovo's new premier

The European Union on Feb. 4 welcomed the appointment of Albin Kurti as Kosovo's new prime minister.

ECONOMY Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

The zoning plan for Kanal Istanbul has been approved, paving the way for the construction of the artificial seaway, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan has said.

SPORTS EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game

Turkey's Anadolu Efes Istanbul will seek to maintain their top spot as they face second-placed CSKA Moscow in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Feb. 4.