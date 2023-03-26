Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

BERLIN
Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”

“It’s always difficult when a coach goes, and I had a very close relationship with Julian,” Goretzka told ZDF broadcaster after Germany’s 2-0 friendly international win over Peru.

“In the last year, I’ve probably seen him more than my family, so it is a shock,” he added.

Kimmich said that he and his teammates were at fault for the departure of Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern on March 24.

“It’s always disappointing when a coach is sacked, because it means we have not delivered as players,” said Kimmich, who captained Germany in Mainz on March 25.

He added that it had been strange to prepare for an international game amid the noise of Nagelsmann’s dismissal.

“It’s a curious situation, but that’s the football business at the end of the day. There is not much heart, not much love.”

Nagelsmann was sacked on March 24 after a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen saw Bayern slip behind title rival Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

His successor Thomas Tuchel was presented in Munich on March 25, with Bayern bosses expressing optimism that the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach could turn a turbulent season around.

Kimmich, though, admitted that he had no relationship with Tuchel as of yet.

“I don’t know him yet,” he told ZDF.

Goretzka, meanwhile, seemed to question statements by Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic that there had been a split between Nagelsmann and the players.

“I’d be stupid to contradict my boss, but personally, I had no split with Julian,” he said.

“We have to trust our bosses that they are making the right decision for the club,” he added.

 

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

    Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

  2. Istanbul, Ankara mayors to serve as vice presidents: Kılıçdaroğlu

    Istanbul, Ankara mayors to serve as vice presidents: Kılıçdaroğlu

  3. US should find a formula for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Kalın

    US should find a formula for F-16 sale to Türkiye: Kalın

  4. İnce secures his bid as 3rd presidential contender

    İnce secures his bid as 3rd presidential contender

  5. May 14 polls a turning point for Türkiye, region: Erdoğan

    May 14 polls a turning point for Türkiye, region: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye comes from behind to beat Armenia

Türkiye comes from behind to beat Armenia
Jokic’s Nuggets stifle NBA-leading Bucks

Jokic’s Nuggets stifle NBA-leading Bucks
Gauff loses out to Potapova power

Gauff loses out to Potapova power
Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia

Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia
Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win
Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A history

Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A history
WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

ECONOMY Apple enjoys ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China, Cook says

Apple enjoys ‘symbiotic’ relationship with China, Cook says

Apple enjoys a “symbiotic” relationship with China, CEO Tim Cook said on March 25, as the iPhone giant looks to move production out of the country.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”