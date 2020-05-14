Batman’s Mor Kiryakus Monastery to serve tourism with renovation

ISTANBUL

The Mor Kiryakus Monastery, built on a 2,500 square meter area in Batman in the 5th century, is planned to be restored in three stages.

The first phase of the restoration works at the Mor Kiryakus Monastery in Beşiri district of the southeastern province of Batman has ended.

The monastery, which was built on a 2,500 square meter area by Syriac Christians in the 5th century in the village of Ayrancı on the skirts of Mount Kıra is planned to be restored in three stages.

In the first phase of the restoration, which had a cost of approximately 1.5 million Turkish Liras, the entrance door of the monastery, the entire south facade, the burial chamber, and all doors on the second floor were renewed. In the second stage of the restoration works that will start after the Eid al-Fitr, the surrounding wall will be built, the church and the central courtyard will be restored.

Beşiri Governor Sinan Aşçı said that the Mor Kiryakus Monastery will be a very important tourism center in the city with Hasankeyf.

Stating that the monastery was used as an important faith center by Syriac Christians in the past, Aşçı said that the first phase of the restoration that started approximately nine months ago was completed.

Stating that the restoration was carried out under the coordination of Batman Governorship, Dicle Development Agency, Special Provincial Administration and the Culture and Tourism Directorate, Aşçı said, “This is a settlement where citizens of two different religions have lived in coexistence for centuries. The monastery, which is the faith center of Syriac Christians, and the mosque right behind show us tolerance.” In recent years the Turkish government has stepped up efforts to restore and open churches and synagogues, including many places of worship that have had their doors shut for over a century.

Among the restored houses of worship are the Trabzon Sümela Monastery, Armenian Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Akdamar Island in the eastern Van province, Armenian Church of St. Giragos in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, Great Synagogue of northwestern Edirne, Stipol Synagogue in Istanbul and the St. Aho Monastery in Batman.