Başakşehir knocked out of Europa League

  • August 06 2020 10:00:00

COPENHAGEN
Newly crowned Turkish Süper Lig champion Başakşehir’s delayed European campaign ended on Aug. 5 when it lost 3-0 at Copenhagen in a Europa League round of 16 game.

Having carried a 1-0 lead to Denmark, Başakşehir could not stop a double by Jonas Wind, while Rasmus Falk added another.

Başakşehir coach Okan Buruk said complacency could have played a role in the heavy loss.

“The fact that we are at the end of the league and that the average age of our squad is higher than our opponent may have been effective,” he told a post-game press conference.

“Maybe becoming the [Turkish league] champion gave the players some sort of comfort. I can’t blame my players, I want to thank them for their performance throughout the season.”

The Danish side will take on Manchester United in the quarterfinals, and Buruk believes it does not stand a chance.

“When we look at the performances today, including us, both teams have no chance against Manchester United,” he said. “Nothing is certain in football, but Manchester United is a team that is far above both teams.”

