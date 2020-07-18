Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Başakşehir will be crowned Turkish Süper Lig champions for the first time in their history if they beat Kayserispor on July 19.

Medipol Başakşehir have a chance to end second-place Trabzonspor's title hopes as the Istanbul club are now one win away to lift the Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend.

Medipol Başakşehir collected 66 points, while Trabzonspor are following them with 62 points with two games left in the season.

In the game of the week 33, Başakşehir will host Hes Kablo Kayserispor in Istanbul and Trabzonspor will face Ittifak Holding Konyaspor at home.

Both title contenders suffered surprising defeats in their last league matches.

The matches will kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time (1800GMT) on July 19.

In another match of the week, there will be an Istanbul derby between Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe on July 19.

Both teams failed to meet their fans' expectations this season as Beşiktaş sit in the fourth spot with 56 points, while Fenerbahçe collected 50 points to be in seventh place.

The match will take place at 9:00 p.m. local time (1800GMT) in Vodafone Park on July 19.

7 teams fight to stay in league

The relegation battle in Turkish Süper Lig has intensified while a total of seven clubs fight to stay in the league.

Gençlerbirligi, Yukatel Denizlispor, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor, Çaykur Rizespor, Hes Kablo Kayserispor and Ankaragücğ are in a race to jump off the relegation zone.

Çaykur Rizespor will face BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor in Rize on Sunday in a highly-anticipated match for the relegation zone.