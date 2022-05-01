Banks’ boost their income in January-March

  • May 01 2022 07:00:00

Banks’ boost their income in January-March

ISTANBUL
Banks’ boost their income in January-March

The combined profit of Turkey’s banks increased from 16.4 billion Turkish Liras in January-March 2021 to 63.2 billion liras in the first quarter of this year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has said.

That corresponded to a whooping 295 percent increase in the industry’s profit on an annual basis.

Total assets of the banking sector grew by 10.2 percent or 943 billion liras compared to the end of 2021 to stand at 10.2 trillion liras as of end-March.

Loans extended by the local lenders increased by 12.3 percent from the end of 2021 to amount to 5.5 trillion liras, while deposits collected rose by 12.6 percent to 5.97 trillion liras over the same period.

The capital adequacy ratio in the industry was 20.38 percent, the BDDK said.

There were a total of 54 banks operating in Turkey’s financial system as of end-March. Lenders had 11,000 branches inside the country and 75 branches abroad. The industry employed more than 200,000 personnel and operated nearly 49,000 ATMs.

boost, income, Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Geopolitics and glitz as Ukraine tipped to win Eurovision

Geopolitics and glitz as Ukraine tipped to win Eurovision
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

    Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

  2. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  3. Prisoner swap plan devised by MİT on Moscow, Washington demand: Sources

    Prisoner swap plan devised by MİT on Moscow, Washington demand: Sources

  4. Turkey, Saudi Arabia show common will to enhance relations: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Saudi Arabia show common will to enhance relations: Erdoğan

  5. Tourism revenues leap 122 percent to $5.4 billion

    Tourism revenues leap 122 percent to $5.4 billion
Recommended
High-flying tech giants not immune to turbulent times

High-flying tech giants not immune to turbulent times
Heat wave scorches India’s wheat crop, snags export plans

Heat wave scorches India’s wheat crop, snags export plans
Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter
Exports rise 20 pct to $22.7 billion in March

Exports rise 20 pct to $22.7 billion in March
Tourism revenues leap 122 percent to $5.4 billion

Tourism revenues leap 122 percent to $5.4 billion
Samsung net profit up 59 percent

Samsung net profit up 59 percent
WORLD Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Former tennis star Boris Becker was on April 29 jailed for two and a half years after being found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.
ECONOMY Banks’ boost their income in January-March

Banks’ boost their income in January-March

The combined profit of Turkey’s banks increased from 16.4 billion Turkish Liras in January-March 2021 to 63.2 billion liras in the first quarter of this year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has said.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes held off AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in Game 4 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on April 28 night to wrap up their best-of-five Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series 3-1 and book a spot in the Final Four.