Bandırma Ferry to be moved to Atatürk’s landing site in Samsun

SAMSUN

The Bandırma Ferry, one of the most powerful symbols of the founding journey of the Republic of Türkiye, is set to be transported over land and transformed into the centerpiece of a large open-air museum in the northern province of Samsun, officials have announced.

Under the project, the historic vessel that carried modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades to Samsun on May 19, 1919, will be moved to Tütün Pier, the exact location where Atatürk first set foot on Anatolian soil, a moment widely regarded as the starting point of the Turkish War of Independence.

The relocation is expected to be completed by May 19, coinciding with the anniversary of the landmark event.

Samsun Mayor Halit Doğan said work is ongoing on the Open-Air Independence Square Museum Project, designed to reflect Samsun’s unique place in Turkish history.

Detailed planning has already been carried out for the overland transfer of the ferry, including route assessments and logistical arrangements, he noted.

Currently located in Doğupark, the Bandırma Ferry functions as a museum ship and attracts around 500,000 visitors annually.

However, Doğan emphasized that many visitors leave the city without spending time in the city center. “Our aim is to turn the city center back into a focal point of attraction and to reconnect this historic symbol with its original setting,” he said.

Following the relocation and completion of the project, the surrounding area will be developed into a 60-decare open-ar museum.

Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun marked a decisive break from occupation-era paralysis and ignited a nationwide resistance movement that would ultimately lead to the establishment of the republic in 1923.

It laid the strategic groundwork for mobilizing local armed groups, unifying political leadership and transforming a fragmented defense effort into a coordinated struggle.

The Bandırma Ferry, a modest steamship of its time, has since become an enduring symbol of resolve, sovereignty and national rebirth.