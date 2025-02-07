Bahçeli undergoes heart valve surgery

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has undergone surgery to replace his heart valve, the party said in a statement on Feb. 6.

Bahçeli was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 4 for "planned tests and treatments," according to the statement. Doctors detected degeneration in his heart valve, which was previously replaced a decade ago, and performed the procedure on Feb. 6.

"His medical condition is quite good and stable, he is resting in his room. He will return to his daily life after the hospitalization process is completed in a short time," the statement read.

The announcement was signed by MHP deputy leader Ahmet Selim Yurdakul and cardiovascular surgeon Sertaç Çiçek.

In statements issued on Feb. 5, the party said Bahçeli is receiving treatment for a lingering cough.

The announcements followed the party's decision to postpone its weekly parliamentary meeting on Feb. 2.

Bahçeli, 77, has been seen struggling with a persistent cough during his recent televised appearances.

