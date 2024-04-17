Azerbaijan slams French 'pressure' and 'threats' after Paris recalls envoy

Azerbaijan slams French 'pressure' and 'threats' after Paris recalls envoy

BAKU
Azerbaijan slams French pressure and threats after Paris recalls envoy

Azerbaijan on Wednesday accused France of pressuring and threatening the country after Paris recalled its ambassador and accused the Caucasus country of damaging bilateral ties.

Azerbaijan has slammed France on multiple occasions over what it sees as the country's support for rival Armenia in a long-running stand-off between the neighbors.

"The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated to France that speaking in a language of threat and pressure will not bring any results, and once again declares that it will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron recalled ambassador Anne Boillon to Paris to discuss ties with Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said on April 16.

Azerbaijani government has rejected France playing a role in mediating talks with Armenia over an elusive peace deal between the two ex-Soviet countries.

It has also criticized arms deals between France and Armenia.

Hajizada said that France had taken "open and explicit anti-Azerbaijan actions" and launched a "smear campaign" that had thwarted "the efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

Meanwhile, The Kremlin announced Wednesday that Russian peacekeepers have begun withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's recapture of the territory from Armenian separatists last year.

Azerbaijani state media reported this week that Russian troops had begun leaving positions held as part of a Moscow-brokered 2020 ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan.

They posted videos and photos showing armored vehicles with Russian flags purportedly driving out of the territory.

Asked about the reports that Russian peacekeepers had started a withdrawal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, that's true."

He did not provide further details.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

    Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

  2. Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

    Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

  3. Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

    Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

  4. Electronics sales help retail sector

    Electronics sales help retail sector

  5. Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects

    Turkish authorities nab 20 ISIL suspects
Recommended
Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains
UKs Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran

UK's Cameron urges G7 to impose new sanctions on Iran
Bill to phase out smoking advances in UK parliament

Bill to phase out smoking advances in UK parliament
Brussels right-wing meet resumes after court scraps ban

Brussels right-wing meet resumes after court scraps ban
Iran hails success of attack on Israel during military parade

Iran hails 'success' of attack on Israel during military parade
WORLD Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched a drone and missile attack on an Israeli base on Wednesday in response to strikes that killed three Hezbollah fighters the day before.
ECONOMY Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption in Argentina, one of the world's top producers and consumers of the meat, has fallen to near-record levels amid a biting economic crisis, an industry body said on April 16.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿