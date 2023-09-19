Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

BAKU

Azerbaijan said its launching anti-terror operations in Karabakh on Sept. 19 after four Azerbaijani police officers and two civilians were killed in mine blasts, with authorities blaming Armenian separatists as tensions escalate between the arch foes.

Baku's security services said two men died in the Khodzhaveskiy distinct and four police officers were killed in another mine explosion.

Their vehicle hit "a mine laid on a tunnel road under construction by illegal Armenian armed groups," a statement said.

The male civilians were born in 1970 and 1965 and killed around 4:00 am by a mine placed by Armenian "sabotage groups," the statement said.

It said the attack took place "in the zone of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," deployed by Moscow in 2020 as part of a ceasefire deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan said the police officers were killed shortly afterwards while travelling on a truck on the road to Azerbaijani-controlled Shusha, recaptured from separatists in 2020.