Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s cease-fire violations

  • October 12 2020 15:09:00

BAKU/ANKARA
The Azerbaijani army thwarted Armenian attacks conducted in violation of a cease-fire aimed at recapturing former's military positions, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Oct. 12.

Small groups of Armenian forces performed their attacks in the direction of Agdere, Agdam, Fuzuli, and Cebrail, according to the statement.

Azerbaijan neutralized many Armenian soldiers, and destroyed a T-72 battle tank and three Grad missiles, adding Armenian artillery units withdrew and some of its personnel fled after leaving military vehicles behind, the ministry noted.

Armenia opened fire on Azerbaijan’s Agdam, Terter, and Goranboy provinces populated by civilians, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry also noted that a total of three Armenian drones were downed by Azerbaijani forces, two in direction of Tovuz region near the borderline earlier and another one around Agdam region Monday morning.

It added that Armenia was spreading false information by saying Azerbaijan was preparing military build-ups to gain control of Hadrut where intense clashes were allegedly going on, and that this region had already been liberated by the Azerbaijani forces.

The Azerbaijani army acts in compliance with the cease-fire and does not actively hold any war activities, it stressed.

Following meetings in Moscow on Oct. 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a humanitarian cease-fire so that conflicting sides could retrieve bodies left on the battlefield in Nagorno-Karabakh and hold prisoner exchange.

Armenia will give an account before history and international law: Minister

As Armenia has violated the ceasefire by attacking Ganja of Azerbaijan, it will have to give an account before history and international law, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Oct. 12.

“Armenia has always been extremely aggressive. It commits a crime against humanity, a war crime, and it has become a habit. The Armenian administration is extremely reckless in this regard,” he said.

Armenia has “brutally” attacked Ganja and is continuing with its attacks in the region, he said. “These are violations of the ceasefire. They continue these activities with impunity.”

 

The Azerbaijani army thwarted Armenian attacks conducted in violation of a cease-fire aimed at recapturing former's military positions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Oct. 12.
